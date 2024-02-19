Stab for slap: Two held for slashing man’s chest in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a bid to avenge a hairdresser, who had slapped one person around two months back, two men attacked him with rods and stabbed him in the chest with a knife, an official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Rahul (18) and Sahil (19), have been held.

Based on the complaint of a man working as a hairdresser, who alleged he was attacked by two people with sticks and stabbed in the chest, the police registered a case for attempt to murder.

During investigation, the complainant revealed that two months ago, he had a fight with a Rahul alias Lalla. The cops then tracked down both the accused to Subhash Camp, Dakshinpuri and conducted a raid in which both the accused were nabbed. The accused disclosed that the attack was intended to avenge a slap from the victim.