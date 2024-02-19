The fair and the fierce

Delhi’s National Gallery of Modern Art, and the Museum of Sacred Art, Belgium, present ‘Shakti: Fair & Fierce’, an exhibition that puts out what women want and think through 100-plus multi-layered works by 55 women artists currently working in varied genres and living in different parts of India. On till March 31, it will then travel to Belgium.

Curated by Sushma K Bahl, with inputs from Meghna Vyas Arora, the paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures, installations, animation, and embroideries here provide a counterpoint to mainstream culture, goading women to resist misogynistic practices and not accept the culture of silence and impunity.

For example, “fair isn’t about fairness in terms of the colour of skin, it’s about justice, kindness, generosity and nurturing nature of women,” says Bahl setting the tone of the event.The exhibition is divided into three segments — ‘Voice and Vision’, which focuses on women’s views and their response to the male gaze, ‘Myth and Mystique’, and the third section, ‘Threading Life’, which includes the work of people from marginalised communities.

Their artworks liberate them from their confined roles and inhibited thoughts. The connection between the urban and the rural, the contemporary and traditional societies comes through in artworks embroidered on hand-spun cotton.

Embroidering women’s worlds

Embroidery art plays a cathartic role in women’s lives, especially for the socially deprived and those silenced. As the exhibition shows, through this, one can peep into a woman’s life, be it her inner or outer world. Showing how male-dominated society still exists, Radha Gomaty features women busy with their household work, while men sleep in comfort as if they exist in another world altogether! Shobha Broota’s work, which combines her painterly skills and geometric markings, enjoined with thread, wool, net, knitting and embroidery, foregrounds a new aesthetic dimension.