7 BJP MLAs move Delhi HC challenging their suspension

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has listed the plea by seven BJP MLAs challenging their indefinite suspension from the Delhi Assembly for interrupting the lieutenant governor’s address, for hearing on Tuesday.

Justice Subramonium Prasad will hear on February 20 whether to grant any interim relief to suspended legislators Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Vijender Gupta.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for the petitioners, said their indefinite suspension till the conclusion of the proceedings before the privileges committee was in violation of the applicable rules. He said the MLAs were consequently unable to attend the ongoing Budget session. He urged the court to facilitate their participation in the session.

“Tomorrow morning at 10:30. I will be only looking at interim,” Justice Prasad said.

The petitions came up for hearing before Justice Prasad after they were mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora in the morning.