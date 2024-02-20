Can’t cancel PhD citing absence of supervisors: Delhi HC to JNU

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ordered that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cannot cancel the PhD course of a candidate citing “there is no supervisor available to provide guidance” and cannot ask the candidate to “find himself a supervisor”.

Justice C Hari Shankar observed that the university’s direction to a research fellow to find himself a supervisor and obtain consent from them to supervise his research, “was in the teeth (contradictory) of Ordinance 6.1 and is, consequently, illegal.”

As per the case, Nazar Mohammad Mohaideen S, a PhD scholar at JNU’s Special Centre for Molecular Medicine (SCMM). However, the supervisor, Professor Shailja Singh refused to supervise the doctoral candidate, citing he was insincere in performing his assignments and was visiting the lab at late hours with strangers, which was a security threat.

Later, the university informed Mohaideen that since there is no other person available to supervise his course, he cannot continue as a research scholar at the institute.