Indian Ceramics Triennale: Down to earth

What comes from the earth, eventually goes back to it. The ongoing Indian Ceramics Triennale in Delhi would want visitors to mull over that. Now in its second edition, the four floors of Arthshila, Okhla, where it is being held, are filled with exhibits made with materials ranging from clay and ceramic to dried cow dung cakes or ‘gobar uplas’.

At a time when ‘sustainability’ is a buzzword, the sprawling exhibition, which includes functional objects like pots and cisterns made by artisans from villages across the country to more ‘gallery installations’ by national and international artists, reminds us of the primordial closeness of man and mud, of our close and tactile collaborations with the earth itself.

The Triennale presents the works of over 40 artists, and is set up around the theme of ‘Common Ground’. “We are separated by politics, history and privilege... yet we are bound by a common humanity and a co-dependent future. Common Ground is a metaphorical and literal exploration of this ground upon which we meet,” reads the curatorial note.

TMS joined in on a curator-led walkthrough of the exhibition to find out why and how the artists wrought these pieces out of perhaps the ‘rawest’ of materials -- the ground we walk on. Here are a few artworks that caught our eye, and our interest.

7 Kumbhar potters

‘Works in terracotta’

A set of Kachchhi (Gujarat) terracotta pots of various sizes and shapes, with intricate patterns. “These works look at the language of mark-making. They were made by the younger generation Kumbhar potters, some of whom had gone to Dubai for over 17 years and then came back to make these traditional pots again, to understand these patterns that had been passed on to them,” says Vineet Kacker, an artist and co-curator of the Triennale. The broken half of a large cistern is also on display. “The potters were very particular about presenting this as well because it is so much about the story of their lives,” he adds.