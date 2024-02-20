MP-based arms smuggler held, 12 pistols recovered

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested an MP-based illegal firearms manufacturer-cum-supplier and recovered a dozen .32 bore semi automatic pistols, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Malkhan, is an active member of interstate syndicate arms manufacturer from Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar region.

DCP (South-West) Rohit Meena said, “A team was tasked to unearth such a syndicate involved in supplying illegal weapons to gangsters”.The police received information regarding Malkhan Singh, who had been recently released on bail after being involved in supplying illicit arms to criminals. “A team was also sent to the Dhar region of Madhya Pradesh.” On February 16, based on information that Singh would come to deliver a huge cache of illicit arms near Nala Road, Sagarpur in Delhi, a police team was formed which laid a trap and nabbed him.