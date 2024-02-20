Night economy: Nod to 23 more 24X7 shops

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday granted permission for 23 more shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours.

This is line to create new employment opportunities for the youth, along with enhancing economic activities within the city, an official said. The establishments are in the categories of commercial, retail trade, and business.

The CM had allowed 32 shops and establishments to open for 24 hours on January 2, whereas in last August, permission was given to 29 and 83 in November, taking the total number to 699.

The shops allowed by the city government include hotels and restaurants in Mehrauli, telecommunication in Malviya Nagar, grocery shops in Najafgarh, logistics and courier services in Mundka, restaurants in SDA Market, sweets shops in GK-2, IT in Pitampura, restaurants in Pusta Road New Delhi, store management in Madhu Vihar, store management services in Kamla Nagar and Paschim Vihar, retail trade in Model Town 2, Store Management services in Tilak Nagar, Greater Kailash, Kirti Nagar, Badli, Hauz Khas, Pitampura. Commercial in Mohan Cooperative, and retail shops for garments in Paschim Vihar, among others.