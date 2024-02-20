Phase IV of Delhi Metro will gather pace as govt signs pact with DMRC, Centre

NEW DELHI: CM Arvind Kejriwal has approved signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Delhi government, the Centre and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the first three corridors being built under Phase-IV of the metro, an official statement on Monday said.

Under Phase-IV, six corridors will be constructed. These include Janakpuri West to RK Ashram (28.92 km), Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad station (23.62 km), and Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.55 km). The construction of these corridors was stuck for many years.

The DMRC is currently carrying out construction work on a 65.2-km stretch of the three priority corridors spanning 45 stations. Construction work on these three corridors will now accelerate and obstacles in the way of construction will be completely removed.

The work is in progress on these lines at a total completion cost of around Rs 25,000 crore. “The city government is also trying to seek approval for the other three Phase-IV corridors pending with the Central government,” the statement said.