Phase IV of Delhi Metro will gather pace as govt signs pact with DMRC, Centre

NEW DELHI: CM Arvind Kejriwal has approved signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Delhi government, the Centre and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the first three corridors being built under Phase-IV of the metro, an official statement on Monday said.
Under Phase-IV, six corridors will be constructed. These include Janakpuri West to RK Ashram (28.92 km), Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad station (23.62 km), and Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.55 km). The construction of these corridors was stuck for many years.
The DMRC is currently carrying out construction work on a 65.2-km stretch of the three priority corridors spanning 45 stations. Construction work on these three corridors will now accelerate and obstacles in the way of construction will be completely removed.
The work is in progress on these lines at a total completion cost of around Rs 25,000 crore. “The city government is also trying to seek approval for the other three Phase-IV corridors pending with the Central government,” the statement said.
The three proposed corridors awaiting the Centre’s approval are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha, and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.
In July 2023, the DMRC said the Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor of the network may be extended up to Kundli in Haryana to provide additional connectivity to the neighbouring state. These three remaining corridors will span 47 km and have 39 stations, the statement said.
The MoU also provides for facilitating multi-modal integration, including suburban railways to set up a well-connected network. As per the MoU, the government will have to take all actions necessary to transfer the land, free from encumbrance and hand over possession to the DMRC.