Traffic congestion foils teenagers’ plan to flee with snatched mobile phone

NEW DELHI: In a twist of fate that seems straight out of a slapstick comedy, two teenage would-be criminals found themselves in a sticky situation that not even their wildest dreams—or nightmares—could have conjured up. Picture this: two 16-year-olds, whose resumes show more school absences than attendances and a penchant for narcotics, decided to embark on a petty crime spree in the bustling lanes of North Delhi. Little did they know, destiny had quite the ironic twist in store for them.

On the fateful evening of February 17, these young desperados, aboard their trusty steed—a not-so-legally acquired scooter—set off into the sunset, eyes peeled for an easy mark. Their victim? A man engrossed in his phone conversation, blissfully unaware of the impending snatch-and-grab. But, as fate would have it, their slick operation hit a snag when the phone clumsily tumbled to the ground in a comedy of errors.

The plot thickens as the intrepid duo makes a break for it, only to find themselves face-to-face with the long arm of the law. The North Delhi police, vigilant as ever, were already lying in wait, having set up pickets in anticipation of such shenanigans. And just when our young anti-heroes thought they had a fighting chance, they slammed into an adversary they hadn’t planned for: a monstrous traffic jam in the narrow alleys, turning their escape route into an open-air prison.