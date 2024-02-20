Two cyber fraudsters held for duping people by hacking Swiggy account

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested two cyber fraudsters allegedly involved in duping people by hacking their Swiggy accounts using IVR system, an official said on Monday. Aniket Kalra (25) and Himanshu Kumar (23) had recently duped a 26-year-old woman of nearly Rs 1 lakh.

DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said a woman complainant reported at Cyber Police Station South District that she was cheated of Rs 97,197 by some unknown persons from her Lazy Pay account linked with Swiggy. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case of cheating at Cyber Police Station and started a probe.

Technical analysis of call details revealed that the woman had received a late night call from an Automated Telephony Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System informing that somebody is trying to access her Swiggy account. Her account was then hacked and online orders of Rs 97,197 were placed.

“From IMEI search, the location of the suspect was zeroed in Sector 7, Gurugram, Haryana. Raids were conducted and two suspects were apprehended,” Chauhan said.