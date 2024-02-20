Two cyber fraudsters held for duping people by hacking Swiggy account

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested two cyber fraudsters allegedly involved in duping people by hacking their Swiggy accounts using IVR system, an official said on Monday. Aniket Kalra (25) and Himanshu Kumar (23) had recently duped a 26-year-old woman of nearly Rs 1 lakh.
DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said a woman complainant reported at Cyber Police Station South District that she was cheated of Rs 97,197 by some unknown persons from her Lazy Pay account linked with Swiggy. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case of cheating at Cyber Police Station and started a probe.
Technical analysis of call details revealed that the woman had received a late night call from an Automated Telephony Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System informing that somebody is trying to access her Swiggy account. Her account was then hacked and online orders of Rs 97,197 were placed.
“From IMEI search, the location of the suspect was zeroed in Sector 7, Gurugram, Haryana. Raids were conducted and two suspects were apprehended,” Chauhan said.
During interrogation, Kalra said that he had studied upto 12th class and used to work as a delivery boy in Zomato and Swiggy. Thereafter, he started buying grocery items from online selling platforms at lower price through offers and then used to sell them in the market, thus saving 5-10 per cent.
He then met Ansh, a resident of Punjab, on Telegram and the duo started duping people. “Ansh has the data of people who have linked their credit card/debit card/internet banking with their Swiggy account. He used to target them by hacking their Swiggy account through pre-recorded voice responses and thereby accessingconfidential data,” the officer said.
Modus operandi
