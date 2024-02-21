Alliance talks with Congress for Delhi at final stage: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the talks with Congress for a tie up in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls were in final stages and the alliance would be announced soon.

“Alliance with them (Congress) will be announced very soon,” newsagency PTI quoted the CM as saying. Replying to the questions of reporters in a press conference, Kejriwal rejected the possibility of AAP reconsidering its decision to contest the parliamentary polls independently in Punjab.

The AAP and Congress are partners in the Indian Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and have been discussing a seat-sharing formula in Delhi and other states. Kejriwal said several rounds of discussions have taken place and things are in the final stages, when asked about chances of AAP’s alliance with Congress in Delhi.

For other states too, several rounds of discussions had been held and the talks were in advanced stages, he told reporters. The AAP had earlier said it was holding talks with the INDIA bloc for pact ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, and Goa. Kejriwal, when asked if his party would reconsider its decision of going solo in Punjab, replied “Do not worry, that (contesting independently) is a strategy for victory.”

AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak recently said that the party has demanded eight out of 26 Lok Sabha seats from Congress in Gujarat.