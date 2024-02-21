Fraudster keeps man ‘digitally captive’, drains bank account

NEW DELHI: It was an extraordinary cybercrime. Vishal Kumar (name changed), a resident of Munirka in southwest Delhi, was going about his day on December 30, 2023, when at precisely 8:43 am, his phone rang.

“Hello, is this Vishal Kumar?” the caller inquired. “Yes, who’s calling?” Vishal responded. “Mr. Vishal, your FedEx Parcel has been detained at Mumbai Customs due to illicit documents discovered within: 4 passports, 4 credit cards, 1 laptop, 4 kg of clothing, and 200 grams of MDMA,” the caller disclosed.

Vishal was taken aback, having not visited Mumbai in over a year. Inquiring about the sender’s address, he learned the packages were dispatched from Mumbai using his Aadhar card and mobile number, as per sources.

The caller, a fraudster, then connected Vishal to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Anxious, Vishal remained on the line. “We must verify if your Aadhar card has been misused for illicit transactions,” he was informed, instructed not to disconnect.

Listening in, Vishal overheard the conversation, realizing his Aadhar details were being scrutinized for money laundering and drug-related activities.