HC dismisses petition filed by JMM supremo Shibhu Soren for relief in assets case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal moved by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren to quash the proceedings initiated by Lokpal against him, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Soren was moving the appeal on Monday following the last month’s dismissal of his plea challenging the proceedings pending before Lokpal and its earlier orders which were initiated on the basis of a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

“..we find absolutely no reason to interfere with the impugned order, holding that the writ petition filed by the appellant was premature,” the division bench of Justice Rekha Palli and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar upheld the earlier single-bench order.

The bench said prima facie it is not agreeing with the submissions of Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Soren.

Sibal vehemently urged that except for two properties which as per the CBI are owned by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, all other properties are all alleged to have been purchased more than 7 years prior to the date of the complaint.