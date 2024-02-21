IIT-D postpones mid-semester exam after recent suicide case

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has reportedly postponed the mid-semester examinations, which was scheduled from February 21 to 24, in view of the impact of the recent suicide case of MTech student Varad Sanjay Nerkar on other students. Now, the exams will be conducted from February 26 to 29.

An email sent by the administration to students on Tuesday said: “Dear fellow IITians, Varad Sanajay Nerkar’s suicide has left all of us in deep anguish. This trauma has particularly affected students preparing for their mid-semester exams… In this light, based on discussions with all the student representatives and with their consensus today, the mid-semester exams scheduled from Wednesday (February 21) to Saturday are rescheduled to Monday (26th) to Thursday. No classes or labs should be planned for the rest of this week.”

Taking to social media, one of the IIT pages named, ‘Voice of IIT’ posted, “Following the tragic passing of Varad Sanjay Nerkar. The student representatives met with the Director and Deans. They’ve decided to postpone the minor exams to next week, cancel all classes and labs this week and hold an open house on Thursday at 5 PM.”