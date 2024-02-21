MCD plans FASTag to collect parking fee

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to integrate FASTag services for parking fee collection at designated sites where the civic body plans to implement an RFID-based system, officials announced on Tuesday.

They revealed that 28 locations have been earmarked for the pilot project, where parking charges will be automatically deducted from the FASTag accounts of vehicle owners. RFID tagging involves small devices that use radio frequencies to transfer data, mainly to track and identify objects, animals and people.

E-tenders have been issued to award contracts for installing the system in nine clusters. The civic corporation stated that the deadline for bid submissions is March 4.

According to the civic body, the automated system will streamline parking fee collection, benefiting both commuters and parking agencies.

“The selected agency will oversee operations, management, and collection of parking charges through FASTag on a monthly license fee basis. The allocation of parking sites will be for three years initially, with the option for a two-year extension upon mutual agreement,” a statement from the MCD read.