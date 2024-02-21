Two flights from IGI came close to mid-air collision in last November, says report

NEW DELHI: Two flights that departed from Delhi Airport to different locations had a narrow escape from a mid-air collision in November last year.The incident involves two aircraft (Airbus) from IndiGo on November 17 in which A321 (VT-IUO) was headed to Hyderabad and A320 (VT-ISO) to Raipur.

The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is probing the incident, said the prima facie cause found behind the incident is one of the aircraft turned in a direction that it was not supposed to, leading both the aircrafts on similar runway. A breach of separation occurred between the two aircraft, triggering a Current Conflict alert.

The situation led the closest separation distance between both aircrafts reduced to mere 400 feet (vertically). No damage was reported. However, the aviation accident probe agency has deemed the incident “serious” in its report.

“On November 17, 2023, M/s Indigo A321 aircraft VT-IUO was scheduled to operate flight IGO 2113 from Delhi to Hyderabad, and M/s Indigo A320 aircraft VT-ISO was scheduled for flight IGO 2206 from Delhi to Raipur,” the preliminary report by AAIB read.