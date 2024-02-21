Typo in fake passport stamp lands fraudster in police net

NEW DELHI: Forgery also requires a basic understanding of spellings and grammar. A 54-year-old woman fell into the hands of vigilant law enforcement at Delhi Airport due to a minor error — a spelling mistake — on her passport, immigration sources said.

The accused woman had arrived at Delhi Airport by a Batik Air flight from Malaysia on the intervening night of February 13-14 as a deportee.

During arrival immigration clearance, it was learned that the passenger had last departed from India (ICP Delhi) on October 7, 2022, by flight no SG-740 to Thailand by availing a visa on arrival.

When she showed the passport, the alert immigration official caught something unusual. It was the Malaysian immigration stamp on page 8, dated October 13, 2022, which was a cause of concern.

The word ‘Permitted’ in the stamp was written as ‘Rermitted’ -- confirming it as fake and the work of an amateur.

Therefore, the alleged passenger was questioned, and she revealed that after staying a few days in Thailand, she had illegally crossed into Malaysia and was staying there illegally without any visa or work permit.