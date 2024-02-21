Typo in fake passport stamp lands fraudster in police net

NEW DELHI: Forgery also requires a basic understanding of spellings and grammar. A 54-year-old woman fell into the hands of vigilant law enforcement at Delhi Airport due to a minor error — a spelling mistake — on her passport, immigration sources said.
The accused woman had arrived at Delhi Airport by a Batik Air flight from Malaysia on the intervening night of February 13-14 as a deportee.
During arrival immigration clearance, it was learned that the passenger had last departed from India (ICP Delhi) on October 7, 2022, by flight no SG-740 to Thailand by availing a visa on arrival.
When she showed the passport, the alert immigration official caught something unusual. It was the Malaysian immigration stamp on page 8, dated October 13, 2022, which was a cause of concern.
The word ‘Permitted’ in the stamp was written as ‘Rermitted’ -- confirming it as fake and the work of an amateur.
Therefore, the alleged passenger was questioned, and she revealed that after staying a few days in Thailand, she had illegally crossed into Malaysia and was staying there illegally without any visa or work permit.
It was these Malaysian immigration stamps that revealed the truth, and the accused passenger was caught and then handed over to Delhi Police, which then registered an FIR under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Notably, this is not the first case where Malaysia’s forgery visa stamp syndicate has come to the fore. Earlier, two people were caught on separate occasions in October and December 2022, only because the word ‘from’ in the stamp was written as ‘fram’.
Visa forgery syndicate
This is not the first case where Malaysia’s forgery Visa stamp syndicate has come to the fore. Earlier, two people were caught on separate occasions in October and December 2022, only because the word ‘from’ in the stamp was written as ‘fram’.