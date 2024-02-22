83-yr-old dies in Dwarka apartment fire, one injured

NEW DELHI: An 83-year-old woman died and her granddaughter sustained severe injuries after they jumped off the fourth floor of a residential building in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka when a fire broke out in their apartment on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Jasuri Devi, and the injured as 30-year-old Pooja Pant, the police said, adding that the cause of the fire was a gas leak.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said the blaze in two different flats on the fourth and fifth floor of a residential building in Dwarka Sector 10 was reported around 12.30 pm, after which six fire engines were rushed to the scene and the blaze was doused by 1.05 pm.

DFS chief Atul Garg said two women took shelter in the balcony of the flat where a fire had broken out but they jumped off the building to save their lives. Both were rushed to hospital, where Jasuri Devi was declared dead after suffering serious head injuries, while Pooja Pant is undergoing treatment, he said.

Police said the scene was being inspected by a forensic team and the cause of fire is determined to be gas leak.