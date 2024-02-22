Delhi: Borders fortified as city grapples with traffic jams

NEW DELHI: The ‘Delhi Chalo’ march was put on hold on Wednesday for two days following the death of a man and injuries sustained by many during protests near the Haryana border. However, the Delhi police remain vigilant as the farmers may resume their agitation. Barricades, adorned with barbed wires, cement boulders, and nails, obstruct the roads, while trenches dug alongside await the protesting farmers as they march towards Delhi.

Notably, the farmers are not only seeking a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price but also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waivers, and no hike in electricity tariffs. They have also urged the government to withdraw police cases against them, provide justice to the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstate the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, and compensate the families of farmers who died during previous agitations in 2020-21.

Despite the farmers being unable to breach the barricades at Shambhu border in Ambala, Haryana, the police have maintained stringent security measures at the borders to prevent their entry into the city. The police are on high alert and have activated all available resources.

The northern borders—Tikri and Singhu—have been fortified with a massive presence of police and paramilitary personnel. Multi-layered security arrangements have been implemented at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, which were the sites of the 2020-21 sit-ins by farmer outfits against the now-repealed central agricultural laws. Security measures include concrete blocks, spike barriers, barbed wires, and containers placed on roads to hinder the protesting farmers from entering the national capital.