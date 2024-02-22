Delhi: Entry-level admissions in government schools to start from March 1

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Education department on Wednesday announced that the entry level admissions -- Nursery, KG, Class-I -- in all city government schools will start from March 1. The information regarding the admission process and availability of seats will be displayed at the gate/outside of each Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

Children living in Delhi will be eligible to apply and the application forms of only those will be considered who have completed 3 years of age but less than 4 years as on 31-03-2024 and 4 years of age but less than 5 years as on 31-03-2024 for admission in KG. Further, the age relaxation up to 30 days may be granted at the level of Heads of Schools in the maximum as well as minimum age for Classes Nursery/KG/Class-I.

Application forms can be obtained from the Sarvodaya Vidyalayas concerned from March 1 to March 15, which with required documents can be dropped in the Drop Boxes available in school as per schedule. A help desk will be available for providing guidance to the parents.

Meanwhile, the draw of lots (if required) will be held on March 21 during both morning and evening shifts. The list of selected students will be displayed on the notice board on March 22 and admission will start from March 23 till April 1. In case of vacant seats, children from the waiting list will be contacted.