Delhi L-G writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal, flags ‘inordinate delay’ in forming statutory bodies

NEW DELHI: In a five-page letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor VK Saxena has flagged “inordinate delay” in the constitution of some important statutory bodies and related appointments, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday. No immediate reaction was available from the AAP government over the contents of the letter.

The L-G, in his letter dated February 19, also remarked that the facts bring forth a “set pattern” being followed across departments where ministers “hold back files for months at length for no reason” without taking any decision.

“You would agree that such omissions and commissions on the part of the government and its ministers, apart from adversely impacting the lives of millions in Delhi, also reflect poorly on the state of governance in the city and needs to be rectified,” Saxena said.

He “advised” the Chief Minister to issue a directive to his ministers to ensure that all matters submitted to them are disposed of expeditiously in larger public interest effecting accountability in governance.