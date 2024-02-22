Delhi: Syed Shaban Bukhari to be youngest Imam designate of Jama Masjid

NEW DELHI: Syed Shaban Bukhari, the son of the incumbent Shahi Imam (royal cleric) of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari, will be anointed as his successor on Sunday.

According to the office of Jama Masjid, Dastarbandi (investiture) ceremony will be held in the iconic mosque with Islamic scholars and intellectuals from various states in attendance.

Shaban (29), a graduate in social work from Amity University, Noida, has passed two certificate programmes in Islamic studies — ‘Alim’ and ‘Fazil’ — from a madarsa in Delhi. He will be the youngest Imam designate of the 17th century mosque, which was built by Mughal emperor Shahjahan in the 1650s.

Ahmed Bukhari said Sunday’s event is just a religious ceremony with limited attendance of ‘Ulema-e-Deen’ (Islamic scholars) and invites are being sent to dignitaries, including top government officials, diplomats and eminent residents of the national capital for the formal dinner scheduled on February 27.