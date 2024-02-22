DMRC unveils new integrated Operation Control Centre for Phase IV operations

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards creating the necessary infrastructure for commencement of operations on the Phase-IV corridors of Delhi Metro, Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC) unveiled its new integrated Operation Control Centre (OCC) on Wednesday at its headquarters in Metro Bhawan. The state-of-the-art control and command centre was inaugurated by Dr.Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC in the presence of other senior officials.

The OCC provides remote visibility and maneuverability of the entire metro system (rolling stock, stations, signal, tracks, etc.) with concourse and platform-level monitoring. Thus passengers and the metro system always remain under monitoring from the OCC.

This new OCC commissioned on the third floor of Metro Bhawan, will not only manage operations of Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda) and Yellow Line (SamaypurBadli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram) of the existing network but, will also oversee train movement on the upcoming corridors/lines of Phase IV, namely Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad, Rithala-Bawana-Narela-Kundli, Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block when these lines become operational for public.

This infrastructure has been made keeping in view the requirement of a centralized control room for the upcoming new corridors under Phase-4.

Till now OCC for the Red and the Yellow Line was operating from Shastri Park Metro station and OCCs for other operational corridors were operating from the fourth andthe sixth floors of the Metro Bhawan.

With the commissioning of this new OCC, the entire DMRC network will now be controlled in an integrated manner from DMRC’s headquarters, officials said. Now, the entire metro rail operation of the DMRC, which includes a total 415 km of track, around 388 trains, 301 stations and 40 interchange stations will be controlled from one unified control centre, thus promoting efficient utilisation of staff and resources, the DMRC said in a statement.