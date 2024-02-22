Gurugram court awards death sentence to 23-yr-old for rape, murder of 3-yr-old

NEW DELHI: A Gurugram court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to a 23-year-old holding him guilty for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in November 2018.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court Judge Shashi Chauhan also took cognizance of four other similar cases registered against the convict, Sunil, stating anything less than death sentence would be unjustified in the peculiar circumstances of the present case.

“In view of the barbarity of the offences committed by the convict, there is no reason to believe that he would be reformed and would not be a menace to the society. He does not deserve any mercy,” the court said.

“… He shall be hanged by neck till he is dead, subject to the confirmation of the sentence by The Hon’ble High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh,” the court ordered.