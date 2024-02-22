Honey-trap: Delhi jeweller thrashed, stripped and recorded, extorted Rs 1Lakh

NEW DELHI: In a harrowing tale of deceit and extortion, a jeweller fell victim to a calculated honey-trap, enduring a vicious assault and extortion to the tune of Rs 1lakh. The chilling ordeal unfolded when the jeweller was lured into a trap, stripped naked, and subjected to brutality at a south Delhi residence.

The perpetrators, wielding an iron rod, subjected the victim to a brutal assault while recording an obscene video, falsely accusing him of misconduct with the woman who ensnared him.

The incident came to light on February 13, when the victim stepped forward and lodged a complaint at Police Station Wazirabad, detailing his encounter. According to his account, the ordeal began when he innocently engaged with a woman on Instagram, unaware of the sinister plot unfolding.

Initially, their interactions revolved around his profession as a jeweller, the woman feigning interest in purchasing a gold chain. The conversation took a sinister turn when she persuaded him into a cash-on-delivery arrangement for the jewellery.

Upon arriving at the designated location on February 10, the woman and her female roommate insisted the jeweler to visit her house to receive the payment, saying her other friends were also interested in purchasing jewellery.

Both girls took the complainant to a flat in Sangam Vihar and took the gold chain from him. In the meantime, three unknown persons came to the flat and started kicking and beating him with rods. They also robbed him of his gold chain and three rings.