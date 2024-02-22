'Meet Speaker VK Saxena': Delhi HC to suspended MLAs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the seven BJP MLAs, suspended indefinitely from the Delhi Legislative Assembly for interrupting the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena’s address, to meet the Speaker, after the court was told that the L-G had accepted their apology.

Justice Subramonium Prasad was dealing with the batch of petitions filed by the BJP MLAs — Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Vajpayi, Jitender Mahajan, and Vijender Gupta, challenging their suspension from the assembly.

Before the High Court, the counsel for the MLAs submitted that they wrote a letter of apology to the L-G which was accepted by him. He asserted that as legislators, his clients would have no difficulty in meeting the Speaker. The petitioners counsel told the court they would meet Speaker Ram Niwas Goel during the day.

The counsel also told the court that the issue was “politicised” by the Aam Aadmi Party. “Although the court was told that it wasn’t political, we felt otherwise. We wrote a letter to the L-G. The L-G accepted it. However, there are two developments. Political comments are being made… political messages are floating,” the petitioners’ counsel submitted.

Justice Prasad said the matter can be taken up for further hearing on Thursday, asking the MLAs to meet the Speaker.

“Meet the Speaker. If it is not sorted out… tomorrow I’ll be hearing the matter. It is a small issue for this court. This court is not a political platform. I’ll only be looking at the law. If things can be resolved outside” an attempt should be made, the high court said.