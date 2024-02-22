‘Meow Meow’ out of bag: 900kg of Mephadrone drug seized from Delhi

NEW DELHI: A courier firm based in Delhi is under the radar of law enforcement agencies following the seizure of a massive 900 kg of Mephadrone drug, commonly known as ‘Meow Meow’.

Mephedrone is a potent synthetic stimulant often grouped under party drugs due to its euphoric effect. Its consumption poses significant health risks and can lead to addiction and adverse affects to mental health.

Official sources told this newspaper that the alleged firm used to send these illicit substances to London after concealing them in ready-to-eat processed food packets. “The case is being investigated by the Pune Police,” sources said.

In an extensive operation spanning two days, the police have uncovered a substantial 900 kilograms of the prohibited substance Mephedrone (MD). The total value of the seized contraband is estimated to exceed Rs 3,000 crore, following raids conducted in Pune and New Delhi.

A senior Delhi Police official said a team of Crime Branch, Pune Police comducted a joint raid on February 20 in connection with a case registered under NDPS Act at Pune, Maharashtra in which three accused were arrested by the Pune Police with the recovery of MD.