Supreme Court verdict on Chandigarh mayoral poll saved democracy, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
NEW DELHI: Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP over the Supreme Court overturning the outcome of the Chandigarh mayoral poll.
Saying that the order saved the country’s democracy, he added that the court’s decision has given a strong message on dictatorship and the need to come together to protect the impartiality of democracy and autonomous institutions.
On Tuesday, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud overturned the result of the Chandigarh mayoral poll in which the BJP candidate had emerged an unlikely winner, and declared the AAP-Congress alliance nominee Kuldeep Kumar as the new mayor.
Thanking the SC and the CJI for the court’s verdict, he said, “It seemed as though god were speaking through the CJI. The God has given a clear message that if the BJP can lose the Chandigarh Mayor elections, it can also lose the country’s elections. The BJP does not win elections, it rigs elections.”
Kejriwal said that despite lawlessness, the BJP said that they are winning 370 seats in the Lok Sabha. Quoting a verse from the Bhagavad Gita, Kejriwal said god decided to intervene and put an end to the prevailing “adharm (unrighteousness)” of the BJP.
He said all the devotees of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Shiv-Parvati are with the country and the “adharm” of the BJP will come to an end and “dharm (righteousness)” will prevail.
He said, “On many occasions, unrighteousness becomes too much and people start feeling that truth will do nothing. For such occasions, God has given this assurance to humans that if such an opportunity comes, then I will incarnate or be born for the welfare of humanity and to bring people out of that situation.”
Kejriwal added that former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who gave good education and hope of a good future for the poor children, is in jail while Brij Bhushan Singh, who molested the daughters, is enjoying the pleasures of power.
Alleging rigging in the Chandigarh mayoral poll, Kejriwal claimed in the assembly that the same thing happened in Pakistan. “Even in Pakistan, the spirit of the Election Commissioner of Rawalpindi was awakened who came and said that he defeated those who were winning with a huge majority and declared winners those who were losing,” Kejriwal said.
Hitting back, the BJP said Kejriwal’s occasional references to Lord Ram and Wednesday’s mention of Lord Krishna indicates his fear of jail in connection with the excise policy case.