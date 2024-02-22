Taking cue from Tamil Nadu, Delhi govt likely to put ban on cotton candy

NEW DELHI: Following the footsteps of the Tamil Nadu government, the Food Safety department of the city government is likely to push for a prohibition on the sale of cotton candy in Delhi, officials told this newspaper.

According to the officials, the emerging concern regarding carcinogens (cancer-inducing substances) found in the cotton candy, which led to ban on its sale in Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry has forced the department to ponder possible measures.

While no decision has taken so far, officials informed that a series of meetings have been held to discuss the matter.

The move was considered after the Tamil Nadu government implemented a ban on the sale of cotton candy after test reports revealed the presence of carcinogens. Earlier, a similar order was issued for Puducherry by the UT’s L-G.

According to reports, the Food Analysis Laboratory found the compound Rhodamine-B in cotton candy. The textile dye imparts a vibrant, fluorescent-tinted pink-red hue and is used extensively in textiles, inks, and cosmetics. The chemical is however toxic for humans and can cause cancer.