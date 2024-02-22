They Pull a few strings

Picture a pup with an attitude problem, barking “Arf!” in protest, and a bossy feline with a penchant for hissing her disapproval. Organised at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, the Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival took us on a journey into the world of a man, a cat, and a dog – where comedy meets chaos, and puppetry takes centrestage. Whether you are a cat lover or a dog person, Hiss & Arf is your ticket to a hilarious spectacle that narrates the timeless feud between cats and dogs.

During the performance, Taiwan’s puppeteer – Chen Chia-Hao – weaves a tapestry of laughter, wit, and mischievous antics, bringing to life the adventures of an owner caught in the crossfire of his two furry troublemakers. “It’s a clash of personalities, a ferocious battle where the only winner is the audience,” says 37-year-old Chen Chia-Hao. “The objective is to convey that two living things, despite their differences, can live together under one roof. There need not be constant harmony, but there will be some sweet and bitter moments – which is the beauty of life.”

Chen Chia-Hao started as a theatre actor and later fell in love with the art of puppetry. Therefore, he creates a harmonious fusion of both art forms in his performances. His contemporary storytelling is paired with the traditional Taiwanese glove puppetry technique, budaixi.

Talking about his first visit to India, Chen Chia-Hao reveals that he admires the roads of the national capital. “I love to walk around, and to me, Delhi’s roads represent a river because they can take everything. There are cars, people walking, and even animals strolling by; there are some food stalls so you can watch, smell and taste everything at the same time. I find it very unique,” he explains. “It’s my third day, and I have been swamped with performances. In the upcoming days, I will carve out time to explore the city and its cuisine.”