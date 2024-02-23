Delhi: Bishnoi gangsters held after encounter

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested two sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Asim alias Hashim Baba gang after an encounter in the national capital’s Burari area, an officer said on Thursday.

According to the police, gangsters Amar and Danish sustained bullet injuries in their legs in the retaliatory firing.

With the arrest of these two criminals, identified as Amir alias Saleem alias Tillan and Danish alias Sultan alias Pappu, the police claim to have understood crucial insights of the organized crime networks and their modus operandi.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said that an operation was initiated based on actionable intelligence to trace culprits involved in a firing case registered at Bhajanpura police station.

This incident, which posed a significant threat to public safety, stemmed from an earlier extortion attempt targeting a businessman of Karol Bagh area residing in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi.

“On the intervening night of February 21 and 22, a trap was laid on the road that passes through the forest area of Yamuna Khadar, Garhi Mendu. Equipped with necessary arms, ammunition, and bulletproof jackets, the team embarked to uncover vital leads and apprehend the perpetrators,” said Bhatia.