Delhi: Bishnoi gangsters held after encounter

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested two sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Asim alias Hashim Baba gang after an encounter in the national capital’s Burari area, an officer said on Thursday.
According to the police, gangsters Amar and Danish sustained bullet injuries in their legs in the retaliatory firing.
With the arrest of these two criminals, identified as Amir alias Saleem alias Tillan and Danish alias Sultan alias Pappu, the police claim to have understood crucial insights of the organized crime networks and their modus operandi.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said that an operation was initiated based on actionable intelligence to trace culprits involved in a firing case registered at Bhajanpura police station.
This incident, which posed a significant threat to public safety, stemmed from an earlier extortion attempt targeting a businessman of Karol Bagh area residing in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi.
“On the intervening night of February 21 and 22, a trap was laid on the road that passes through the forest area of Yamuna Khadar, Garhi Mendu. Equipped with necessary arms, ammunition, and bulletproof jackets, the team embarked to uncover vital leads and apprehend the perpetrators,” said Bhatia.
The two assailants, Amir and Danish, were intercepted near Burari who were going on a scooter without a registration number. During the confrontation, the assailants opened fire, posing a grave threat to the raiding team, the police said.
“A bullet struck the bulletproof jacket worn by head constable Gajendra Singh, while Inspector Rohit Kumar had a narrow escape. In self defence, the police team returned fire, resulting in both assailants sustaining bullet injuries on their legs,” said Bhatia.
On interrogation, it was revealed that recent events leading to the apprehension of Amir also shed light on the intricate workings of organised crime.
“Manipulated by Jain’s promises of financial support and introductions to notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba, Amir got allured to illicit activities. Under Jain’s directives, Amir, accompanied by Danish, perpetrated targeted shootings in residential areas of Yamuna Vihar and Geeta Colony (Jagatpuri),” the official said.
Pistols and nine live cartridges recovered
The police recovered two pistols and nine live cartridges from their possession, two fired cartridges from the spot, and seized the scooter they were riding. Gangsters Amar and Danish sustained bullet injuries in their legs in the retaliatory firing, said police.