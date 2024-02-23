Delhi HC facilitates transfer of University College of Medical Sciences from DU to government

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court facilitated the transfer of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) from the University of Delhi (DU) to the city government, after it vacated the stay order it had put on the implementation of a 2005 Union cabinet decision.

The court said non-implementation of the Union cabinet’s decision is against public interest and has only served the private interest of the employees of the institution.

The high court said this was evident from the January 2 incident where an injured patient died as he could not be admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital due to non-availability of CT scan and ventilator facilities, after he was turned away by other city hospitals.

Established in 1971, UCMS is a government college affiliated to DU. It is associated with Delhi government-run GTB Hospital, which serves as the teaching hospital.