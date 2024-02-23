Delhi L-G directs civic agencies to conduct immediate sanitation drive in Burari

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena has directed the concerned officers to ensure that the Burari area in North Delhi is sanitised and cleaned in a time-bound manner, officials said on Thursday.

The directions came after the L-G on Wednesday visited Burari, which houses a population of nearly 20 lakh in as many as 80 unauthorised colonies and took stock of the situation.

According to officials, Saxena has been receiving repeated requests from residents of various unauthorised colonies to visit their area and help address the grievances and prevailing civic problems. He had last visited Kirari on February 10.

While visiting several colonies of Burari, comprising Sant Nagar, Nathu Pura, Burari village, Baba Colony, and Laxmi Vihar, among others, the official said that L-G was “shocked to witness the lack of basic civic infrastructure and sanitation services.”

The residents told Saxena that the sewage line by Delhi Jal Board covers only 70 per cent of houses. Many houses are yet to be connected, the officials said, adding that the sewer was only 1.5 meters in diameter, which was insufficient even to meet the existing drainage requirements.

Moreover, of the 80 colonies in the area, they said, roads had been constructed only in 17.