Delhi Municipal Corporation releases funds for school uniforms, bags

NEW DELHI: Following an audit report that highlighted the failure to disburse funds for the purchase of school uniforms, stationery, and bags for students, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has released the pending amount. The Delhi BJP has criticised the AAP-ruled MCD, stating that all claims of bringing reforms to the municipality have fallen flat as none of the promises made by the ruling dispensation have been fulfilled.

According to documents, schools operated by the civic agency have received less funding for nearly 273,122 out of the total 788,000 enrolled students. However, the documents did not specify any reasons for the shortfall in funds. An education department official reportedly stated that the remaining funds would be released once bank accounts for students are opened.

“Bank accounts are being opened through a special drive. Initially, approval was obtained from the corporation for 75 percent of students. Now, a draft preamble has been put forward for the payment of up to 90 percent, ensuring that all students whose accounts are opened receive the allocated funds,” the official added.

Furthermore, the official pointed out that the funds have been disbursed to the zonal heads of the education department, who will be responsible for distributing the amounts to schools.