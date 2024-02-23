Delhi Municipal Corporation releases funds for school uniforms, bags

NEW DELHI: Following an audit report that highlighted the failure to disburse funds for the purchase of school uniforms, stationery, and bags for students, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has released the pending amount. The Delhi BJP has criticised the AAP-ruled MCD, stating that all claims of bringing reforms to the municipality have fallen flat as none of the promises made by the ruling dispensation have been fulfilled.
According to documents, schools operated by the civic agency have received less funding for nearly 273,122 out of the total 788,000 enrolled students. However, the documents did not specify any reasons for the shortfall in funds. An education department official reportedly stated that the remaining funds would be released once bank accounts for students are opened.
“Bank accounts are being opened through a special drive. Initially, approval was obtained from the corporation for 75 percent of students. Now, a draft preamble has been put forward for the payment of up to 90 percent, ensuring that all students whose accounts are opened receive the allocated funds,” the official added.
Furthermore, the official pointed out that the funds have been disbursed to the zonal heads of the education department, who will be responsible for distributing the amounts to schools.
“The corporation has approved the proposal via documents dated 28/12/23, 31/10/23, and 28/12/23 for the allocation of cash subsidies of Rs 300, Rs 1,100, and Rs 120 respectively, per child enrolled in pre-primary to fifth classes in MCD schools for the purchase of stationery, uniforms, and school bags for the academic year 2023-24,” the documents stated, revealing that the funds have been released for only 514,878 students.
In a letter, the Delhi BJP criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the hollow claims made by the Delhi government regarding educational reforms in Delhi Municipal Corporation schools.
The letter highlighted that despite budget cuts by the Kejriwal government in funds for Delhi Municipal Corporation schools from 2015 to 2022, the then BJP administration of the MCD managed to provide school supplies such as books, copies, uniforms, bags, shoes, and examination funds to students.