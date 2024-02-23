Delhi: National Green Tribunal orders probe into illegal constructions in Ghaziabad’s green spaces

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Commissioner of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation to look into a complaint on illegal constructions, concretisation and encroachment in the parks, green belts, playgrounds, open areas and forests in Ghaziabad.

The tribunal headed by Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel urged the commissioner to duly consider the grievance and ascertain the correct position and take appropriate remedial action in accordance with law expeditiously.

Akash Vashishtha, appearing for Petitioners Rajendra Tyagi and Himanshu Mittal, submitted that four parks which were concretised by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) beyond the permissible limit of 5 per cent of the total area. The petitioner also complained about cementing the surface of parks in the name of setting up open gyms.

Referring to a state government order, the plea pointed out that permanent concrete construction (including pavements) must not be carried out in an area more than 5% of the total park’s area, so as to ensure ground water recharge.