Delhi: National Green Tribunal orders probe into illegal constructions in Ghaziabad’s green spaces

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Commissioner of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation to look into a complaint on illegal constructions, concretisation and encroachment in the parks, green belts, playgrounds, open areas and forests in Ghaziabad.
The tribunal headed by Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel urged the commissioner to duly consider the grievance and ascertain the correct position and take appropriate remedial action in accordance with law expeditiously.
Akash Vashishtha, appearing for Petitioners Rajendra Tyagi and Himanshu Mittal, submitted that four parks which were concretised by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) beyond the permissible limit of 5 per cent of the total area. The petitioner also complained about cementing the surface of parks in the name of setting up open gyms.
Referring to a state government order, the plea pointed out that permanent concrete construction (including pavements) must not be carried out in an area more than 5% of the total park’s area, so as to ensure ground water recharge.
The counsel said that already a representation dated July 1, last year has been made to the commissioner but no action has been taken.
Ghaziabad is one of the 131 Non-Attainment Cities identified under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) whose AQI remains among the highest in the country as also in the world, the plea contended.
Because of the inaction of GDA, the green cover proposed in the Master Plan of Ghaziabad is reducing daily. Most of the green belts under the Master Plan 2021 of GDA are lying encroached, with illegal constructions scattered across such green belts and solid and other wastes disposed of thereon, it was alleged in the complaint.