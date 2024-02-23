Delhi: PWD approves projects to strengthen Outer Ring Road

NEW DELHI: PWD minister Atishi has approved several projects for the rehabilitation, beautification, and strengthening of various parts of the Outer Ring Road, an official said on Thursday. The projects include a road streching from Chirag Delhi to IIT Flyover and from Modi Mill flyover to Chirag Delhi.

“Our emphasis is on establishing a resilient and secure transportation network following global standards. The Outer Ring Road is the lifeline of the national capital, connecting various parts of the city and facilitating the daily commute of lakhs of residents. Rehabilitation and strengthening projects for these key road stretches will make this vital artery more resilient, beautiful, and safer,” a statement said.

According to the official, the roads at Outer Ring Road were constructed and upgraded long ago, leading to their gradual deterioration. “The PWD has conducted a thorough assessment of the roads with the assistance of experts and has been instructed to initiate the upgrading process. The Minister also stressed the importance of ensuring minimal disruption to commuters during the construction phase, with a directive to adhere to global standards for high-quality roads,” the official said.