Delhi: PWD approves projects to strengthen Outer Ring Road

NEW DELHI: PWD minister Atishi has approved several projects for the rehabilitation, beautification, and strengthening of various parts of the Outer Ring Road, an official said on Thursday. The projects include a road streching from Chirag Delhi to IIT Flyover and from Modi Mill flyover to Chirag Delhi.
“Our emphasis is on establishing a resilient and secure transportation network following global standards. The Outer Ring Road is the lifeline of the national capital, connecting various parts of the city and facilitating the daily commute of lakhs of residents. Rehabilitation and strengthening projects for these key road stretches will make this vital artery more resilient, beautiful, and safer,” a statement said.
According to the official, the roads at Outer Ring Road were constructed and upgraded long ago, leading to their gradual deterioration. “The PWD has conducted a thorough assessment of the roads with the assistance of experts and has been instructed to initiate the upgrading process. The Minister also stressed the importance of ensuring minimal disruption to commuters during the construction phase, with a directive to adhere to global standards for high-quality roads,” the official said.
Highlighting the government’s commitment to adhering to global standards and prioritising the well-being of Delhi citizens, these projects underscore the focus on creating a robust and safe transportation network rather than just building roads. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the government is working in ‘Mission Mode’ to improve the roads of Delhi,” she said.
Outer Ring Road, a critical lifeline that connects majority of south Delhi to the satellite towns of Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida, has been at the receiving end of traffic chaos. This has led to hours-long jams along the corridor particularly during the monsoon season.
According to a report, the government is mulling constructing underpasses at three locations on the Outer Ring Road, IIT flyover, Khel Gaon flyover and Chirag Delhi.
According to the previous traffic police estimates, this section of the Outer Ring Road sees the movement of around 3,00,000 to 3,25,000 vehicles every day. All three intersections already have flyovers.