ED probe leak: Delhi High Court order on Mahua Moitra plea reserved

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea moved by TMC leader Mahua Moitra alleging leakage of ‘confidential information’ from the Enforcement Directorate to the media in relation to a probe against her under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

After hearing the submissions of senior advocate Rebecca John, Justice Subramonium Prasad said that the order on the plea will be delivered on Friday.

John argued that Moitra was being ‘hounded’ and information on issuance of summons to her by the agency was published by the media even before she received them.

The HC said that there was nothing as the news report in question made factual assertions. “That is news. You are a public person. It is only a factual assertion...As of now, there is nothing,” it said.

Moitra’s counsel said that she was not against the right of the agency to carry out any investigation but such media leaks were prejudicial to her.