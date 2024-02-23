If AAP-Congress alliance finalised, Kejriwal will be arrested, says Delhi Minister Atishi

NEW DELHI: AAP senior leader Atishi on Thursday alleged that the BJP would “arrest” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the coming days if her party’s alliance with Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections gets finalised.
“Kejriwal would be arrested in the next three or four days if AAP enters into an alliance with Congress or the opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Atishi said.
Kejriwal, also the AAP’s national convener, said earlier this week that the talks of alliance with Congress in the national capital and other states are in the final stage. According to reports, AAP and Congress have agreed to a 4:3 seat sharing for seven seats in Delhi. Atishi alleged that several AAP leaders had received the information about Kejriwal’s arrest and possible action by central probe agencies.
Over the seventh summons issued by the ED to Kejriwal for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy implementation, the cabinet minister said the summons were “in retaliation to the defeat in the Chandigarh mayoral election.”
“When the court is hearing the non-appearance, why can’t the ED wait for the court’s decision? The fact that the seventh summon was issued without waiting for the court’s decision makes it evident that the ED is not concerned with any legal process or investigation and all the actions are just attempts to intimidate and threaten AAP and the CM,” she alleged.
Atishi said,” We have raised legal questions about all the summonses sent so far by the ED. However, ED has not replied to any of our queries.”
Joining Atishi, cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged, “Today, the people of this country understand well that as soon as any political activity related to the AAP happens, ED immediately sends a summons to Kejriwal.”
Responding to AAP’s allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the probe agencies were doing their job and whether Kejriwal will be arrested or not is up to them. He alleged that the AAP-Congress alliance was a “flop” venture and it had no “relevance” in Delhi as leaders and workers of both parties were not acceptable to each other.The AAP and Congress were competing in Delhi over who loses the most seats in the Lok Sabha polls due in April-May, Sachdeva further alleged.
