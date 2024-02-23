If AAP-Congress alliance finalised, Kejriwal will be arrested, says Delhi Minister Atishi

NEW DELHI: AAP senior leader Atishi on Thursday alleged that the BJP would “arrest” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the coming days if her party’s alliance with Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections gets finalised.

“Kejriwal would be arrested in the next three or four days if AAP enters into an alliance with Congress or the opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Atishi said.

Kejriwal, also the AAP’s national convener, said earlier this week that the talks of alliance with Congress in the national capital and other states are in the final stage. According to reports, AAP and Congress have agreed to a 4:3 seat sharing for seven seats in Delhi. Atishi alleged that several AAP leaders had received the information about Kejriwal’s arrest and possible action by central probe agencies.

Over the seventh summons issued by the ED to Kejriwal for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy implementation, the cabinet minister said the summons were “in retaliation to the defeat in the Chandigarh mayoral election.”