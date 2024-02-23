'Inflated' water bills: AAP MLAs protest stalling of one-time scheme in Delhi Assembly

When the House reconvened, AAP MLAs again went to the well of the House. Finally the speaker adjourned the House till 11 am on Monday.

In the last few days of the ongoing budget session of Delhi Assembly, AAP MLAs have been protesting over the issue forcing adjournments of the House after special mentions by the members. They claim that people were meeting them with complaints of inflated bills and requesting it to be rectified.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said he has come across many people who have received highly inflated bills and said that such bills should not be paid by the consumers. He tore copies of the inflated bills saying the protest will continue till the scheme is passed.

The MLAs said the bills were inflated because metre reading was not taken by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employees. The scheme is proposed to rectify such bills taking average of correct readings over a certain period of time.

DJB has 27 lakh water connections out of which nearly 10.5 lakh consumers have not paid bills, claiming the bills were highly inflated.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the Kejriwal government is playing "dirty politics" over the issue and that the bills were inflated because of airflow metres installed by it.

AAP MLAs have paralysed the assembly during the budget session, and they came to the well of the House and created ruckus, forcing adjournment of the sitting, he charged.