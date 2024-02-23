Rules of engagement

The Indian Independence movement remains an inexhaustible source of stories of courage and resistance. They keep coming out of various corners of the country. The latest addition to the series of historical fiction set during that time is former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri’s Swallowing the Sun (Aleph).

According to the publisher David Davidar, it is “an epic feat of remembering and storytelling”.

Puri is a former assistant secretary-general at the United Nations and a former deputy executive director of UN WOMEN, the first global organisation to promote gender equality. She has also been India’s ambassador to countries such as Hungary, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bringing up the unsung

Set in Maharashtra, where the author was born, the novel tells the story of two sisters, Malati and Kamla, who navigate the tumultuous period, journeying from their village to erstwhile Bombay and involving themselves in the resistance movement there, while simultaneously negotiating “the big and small aspects of everyday life -- love, loss, failure and compromise”.

At the launch of the book at ITC Maurya in Delhi, Puri spoke on how the book came about and how it is, at once, a work of historical fact and of personal memory. “The story is weaved out of the ones I’ve heard of my parents’ lives. My parents, Malati Desai and BG Murdeshwar, were active participants in the Independence struggle and lived extraordinary lives. Though inspired by their tales, the novel is also a work of my own imagination. It is my ode to a very unique and brave generation of people. I wanted to celebrate the unsung heroes of the Independence struggle, the ordinary people whose little efforts and actions accumulated into a movement,” she says.