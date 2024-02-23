‘We need love stories now more than ever...’

It is often said that the stories choose their tellers. Apart from giving a deeper look into the life of its characters, a story also gives insights into the mind of its teller. Such is the case with the three episodes in Love Storiyaan, directed by Akshay Indikar, Shazia Iqbal and Collin D’Cunha. The six-part series presents some real-life stories from ‘India Love Project’ — an Instagram archive of love stories outside the shackles of faith, caste, ethnicity and gender. Going on a quest to know their subjects, these filmmakers found a part of themselves along the way.

The fourth episode in the series, Raah Sangharsh Ki, tells the story of Rahul and Subhadra, who led a life of struggle, in order to fight for tribal rights. The story is remarkable also because of the varying backgrounds of the two. Rahul comes from an upper-caste Brahmin family while Subhadra belongs to an oppressed caste. Indikar, who directed the episode, also comes from a marginalised community and the inter-caste relationship intrigued him. He says he wanted to look at the story with an informed and sensitive gaze.

At one point in the episode, Subhadra expresses how she often thought about leaving Rahul. But then, there was always another contradictory thought: “Where will I find a man like him?”. It was also this bittersweet nature of their bond that tempted Indikar to explore the story. “Both of them shared a relationship that was like flower and rock,” he says. “It was not just a personal story of two people in love but also a story that had political implications.”

For Iqbal, it was the theme of inter-faith marriages that was appealing. She had seen her sibling get into an inter-faith marriage, which was a cause of trouble in their family. Somen Mishra, the showrunner of Love Storiyaan, suggested that she should expand this further. “He asked me if I wanted to explore what a marriage like that does to the family years down the line,” she says. “So, I was looking for an interfaith couple and the kind of life they led post-marriage.”