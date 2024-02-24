A Hat-Trick For Barun Sobti

Actor Barun Sobti is having a moment. After Badtameez Dil and Kohhra, his recently-released web series, Rakshak: India’s Braves Chapter II, based on actual incidents, follow the lives of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DYSP Aman Thakur as they fight Kashmiri militants in Kulgam, days after the Pulwama attack. Excerpts from a conversation with the actor:

What made you take up the role of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh?

The story captivated me. It honours the valour of the men in uniform who sacrificed their lives. Additionally, the director shared videos of martyr Sombir Singh—his story and character appealed to me.

Real-life incidents and characters can be challenging to portray.

Displaying emotions is an ordinary skill for an actor, but emulating a soldier’s physicality posed the most significant challenge. Physical drills and intense lower body workouts were essential, considering the demands of shooting: running uphill and straight down to combat. The objective was also to make Sombir affable – that idea of a character you get only when you speak to his family.

You started with TV, and recently, you’ve excelled in OTT. Your fan following has surged. Does it overwhelm you?

Initially, yes. However, you can’t let it affect you. I gained fame quickly, and it put me to the test. Once, I was working on the show day in and day out and having a great time. My director told me to attend an award function. At that time, I was getting almost all of them, but I didn’t enjoy them. Subconsciously, at that moment, I realised that fame wouldn’t do much for me.

Initially labelled ‘a pretty face,’ there was little appreciation for your work. How did you shift focus?

It did happen, and lately, I have been experimenting with my looks rather than trying to look pretty. This little effort has possibly shifted the attention from the face to the work. The intent was to be recognised for having a grip on human emotions.