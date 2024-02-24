Delhi: Army Public School booked in abetment to suicide case

NEW DELHI: Three days after a 16-year-old student of Army Public School, residing in southwest Delhi’s Shankar Vihar area, took his own life by hanging, the police have booked the school administration for abetment of suicide.

The young boy, whose father serves in the military and whose mother is a homemaker, tragically ended his life by hanging himself. No suicide note was discovered, leaving behind a myriad of unanswered questions. Following an autopsy conducted on Tuesday, the body was returned to the grieving parents, amplifying their anguish.

Authorities have wasted no time in summoning the school principal and teacher to aid in the investigation. The father of the deceased alleged that the school administration unjustly demanded a hefty fine, citing his son’s alleged misconduct of breaking a chair.

Additionally, claims have surfaced that the student was denied his admit card for board exams. “My son was a good student and a sportsman but he was refused an admit card by the school. My wife and son were called to the school on Monday, we were asked to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for a chair, which they said my son had broken,” he said.

“My son’s future was abruptly halted when the school administration, led by the Principal, subjected him and my wife to humiliation and unwarranted accusations,” stated the father in his complaint.

The distraught mother, coerced into paying a substantial fine for a chair her son allegedly damaged, faced verbal abuse and degradation at the hands of the principal. Such reprehensible conduct left the family shattered and the young boy emotionally scarred.