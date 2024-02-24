Delhi HC refuses to permit Shab-e-Barat prayers at razed Mehrauli mosque

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to allow a plea seeking permission to visit the location of recently demolished centuries-old mosque Masjid Akhunji in the Mehrauli area of the city and offer prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.
The mosque adjoining madrasa Bahrul Uloom and various graves were razed to the ground in the wee hours of January 30 by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
According to the civic authorities, the demolition drive was pursuant to the recommendation of the religious committee held on January 4.
On Friday, the plea seeking entry to the land of the mosque for visiting the graves of elders and to offer night long prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat, was taken up before single-judge bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.
“At this stage, this court, under the facts of the present case, is not inclined to pass any directions. The application is accordingly dismissed,” the high court said while dismissing the plea.
The court observed that the petition is of the nature of a “mandatory injunction.”
“..The respondents in their status report have unequivocally stated that the structure has already been demolished and that the order of status quo passed by this court is being maintained on the site,” Justice Kaurav remarked pointing out that the main petition in the matter is to be appeared on March 7, Thursday.
The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the occasion is important for Muslims to perform the prayers for forgiveness throughout the night and to visit graveyards. The counsel also argued that the mosque was 700 years old and the civic authority was demolishing it illegally.