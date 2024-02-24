Delhi: Man killed in cattle attack in Khanpur area

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old man, waiting for school bus for his child, died in a stray cattle attack in south Delhi’s Tigri area here, police said on Friday. Footage from a CCTV camera showed the animal goring Subhash Kumar Jha, a resident of Khanpur, and pound him with its hoofs as he lay on road.

In the video, Jha’s son could be seen screaming for help. The cow stomped on Jha’s chest and head several times after goring him. The people standing nearby tried to save him by trying to hit the animal with sticks, the video showed.

The incident took place near Jaspal Mart in Devli Mor around 8 am Thursday when Jha was waiting for his son's school bus, a police officer said. The victim, who worked as a financier, is survived by wife and two sons, aged 7 and 13

A police officer, admitting the problem of stray animals in the locality, said that they had relayed the information to the municipal corporation. The MCD in a statement said that a team from the veterinary department has captured nine animals in the southern zone of the Khanpur area.