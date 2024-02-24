Former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid hails movie 'Article 370'

NEW DELHI: Shehla Rashid, a former student leader at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has praised the film Article 370 saying the film tells the “inside story of the bloodless removal of Article 370 without creating disharmony.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ex-JNU student shared photos from the special screening and said, “Four stars to AdityaDharFilms’s 370 for casting (esp. Amit bhai), action sequences, strong female characters, and sensitivity. Tells the inside story of the bloodless removal of the paper wall named 370 without shrill rhetoric or creating disharmony. @yamigautam best wishes.”

Shehla has been a vocal critic of the Modi government’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomous status on August 5, 2019, as well as its subsequent division into two Union territories.

Despite her initial involvement, the former vice-president of the JNU Students’ Union later withdrew her name from the list of petitioners. Last year, Shehla praised the BJP-led government at the Centre for its efforts in improving the human rights situation in the region.