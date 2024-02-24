Delhi High Court seeks action plan from govt, police on rising school bomb threats

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the city government and the police to inform it about an "action plan" to deal with frequent instances of bomb threats to schools in the national capital.

The court also issued notice to the authorities on an application filed by the petitioner, lawyer Arpit Bhargava, who claimed out of five incidents of bomb threats to schools last year, three are yet to be investigated and taken to their logical conclusion.

In a recent order, Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Delhi government and the Delhi Police to file their response to the plea, and said, "The counter affidavit must indicate the action plan to be taken by the respondents".

The petitioner is the father of a child studying at DPS, Mathura Road which received one such threat call last year.