NCRTC suggests 3 routes linking Greater Noida, Noida west to RRTS

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Thursday suggested three possible routes to connect Greater Noida and Greater Noida West with the high-speed rail transport system of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

N G Ravi Kumar, CEO of Greater Noida Authority, has formed a joint team of officials from the authority and NCRTC to finalize one route within a week after surveying all three routes. Rapid rails are three times faster than Metro trains, with a maximum operation speed of 160 km/hour.

The route will connect with the proposed RRTS from the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor to the Jewar Airport. It will be built from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad to the airport via Char Murti Chowk (Gaur Chowk) in Greater Noida West, officials said.

In a meeting on Thursday, officials said that three alternative routes for RRTS have been suggested from Char Murti Chowk.

“The first route has been proposed from Char Murti Chowk on a 130-meter-wide road to Noida Airport via the authority office and Pari Chowk. The second route is suggested to be via a 60-meter road from Greater Noida West, and the third is from Char Murti Chowk to Noida Airport via Knowledge Park-5, Surajpur, and Kasna,” an official said.

The survey team will include the Additional CEO of Greater Noida Authority, officials from the Planning and Project Department, and NCRTC. The CEO has been asked to conduct a spot survey of the routes and provide suggestions within a week.