NGT impleads Kerala, Karnataka over report of 5,000 hectares of forest land encroachment

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has impleaded Kerala and Karnataka over a media report on encroachment of over 5,000 hectares of forest land as per the revelation in the Kerala Forest Department's annual administrative report of 2021-22.

The green court was taking suo-motu cognisance of the environmental issue on the media report which revealed that of 5024.535 hectares of forest land infringed upon, a large chunk of 1998.03 hectares is in the Kottayam High Range Circle which includes the Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Munnar, Marayoor and Mankulam divisions.

The green court impleaded the states through the Principal Secretary, Environment and Forest Department Karnataka, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Kerala Forest Department and Chief Wildlife Warden, Kerala Forest Department.