NGT impleads pollution boards over paint factory fire in Delhi’s Alipur

NEW DELHI: In relation to the fire tragedy in the Alipur area, where 11 people were charred to death in a blaze and four others suffered burn wounds following a significant fire outbreak at a paint factory, the National Green Tribunal has impleaded the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and other relevant authorities in the case.
The Tribunal headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava took note of a media report saying, that apart from the paint factory, a few shops and a rehabilitation center running inside the the structure has also collapsed and in the factory, there was no fire fighting equipment.
"The above incident seems to have involved hazardous substance and there is a violation of the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991," the Tribunal also comprising Expert Member Dr. A. Senthil Vel stated.
The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms, it was noted.
Besides DPCC, the Tribunal also impleaded District Magistrate, North Delhi, Central Pollution Control Board through its Member Secretary while issuing notice to them on the issue.
The NGT asked the officials concerned to file their replies specifying the issue relating to the cause of the incident, payment of compensation to the victims, compliance of environmental norms by the unit in question, and action taken against the unit for violation of environmental norms, if any.
"Let reply be submitted by the above respondents at least one week before the next date of hearing," the Tribunal also comprising Expert Member Dr A Senthil Vel stated while posting the matter for further hearing on February 19.
The Delhi police also have registered a case under relevant sections of law and have begun probing the February 15 fire incident.
As per, Delhi Fire Service Director, Atul Garg, a call regarding a blaze at a factory in Dayal Market was received at 5:26 p.m. on Wednesday after which a total of 22 fire tenders were pressed into service.
"The fire was in two paint and chemical godowns, one Nasha Mukti Kendra which was opposite to the godown, and eight different shops," Garg said.
Police said that a total of 11 charred bodies, which include 10 male and 1 female have been recovered from the paint factory.