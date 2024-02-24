NGT impleads pollution boards over paint factory fire in Delhi’s Alipur

NEW DELHI: In relation to the fire tragedy in the Alipur area, where 11 people were charred to death in a blaze and four others suffered burn wounds following a significant fire outbreak at a paint factory, the National Green Tribunal has impleaded the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and other relevant authorities in the case.

The Tribunal headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava took note of a media report saying, that apart from the paint factory, a few shops and a rehabilitation center running inside the the structure has also collapsed and in the factory, there was no fire fighting equipment.

"The above incident seems to have involved hazardous substance and there is a violation of the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991," the Tribunal also comprising Expert Member Dr. A. Senthil Vel stated.